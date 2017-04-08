Mumbai: Outing after SSC exam turns tragic as two friends drown



Representation pic

A visit to Girgaum Chowpatty to let off steam after the SSC exam turned fatal for two of four boys from Dharavi on Friday evening.

Police said the four friends, all aged 16, began to drown while playing in the water. Shehzad Abrar Ahmed Sheikh, a 38-year-old fisherman, ran towards the sea after seeing them.

"I threw a rope and luckily one boy, Abhishek Kokne, got hold of it. Another boy, Aniket, was also saved," said Shehzad. "After searching we got hold of a body, the boy was identified as Atharva Kharulkar," he added.

"Atharva was declared dead on arrival. Another boy named Dhiraj Lokre is missing. The Coast Guard, Navy and Fire Brigade are searching for the body," said an officer from DB Marg Police station. DB Marg Police have registered an Accidental Death Report.

The boys might have been alright, had they listened to a fisherman who had warned them. "I asked the boys to stay away from the sea as high tide was near. Then I went home. After couple of hours I came to know that some boys had drowned. Later I saw they were those I had warned," said Hirabhai Nakhwa, the fisherman.