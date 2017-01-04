Mumbai: Over 200 auto, taxi drivers forced to take lessons on cashless payment



Representational picture

The Mumbai University Campus in Fort, was witness to several auto rickshaw and taxi drivers being carted in buses in order to train them with cashless payment methods during the Digi Dhan Mela on Tuesday. According to a report by The Indian Express, many drivers called the "imposed" lessons as "complicated and complained that it was affecting their day's business.

Despite arrangements for food and refreshments at the Digi Mela, many drivers were left hungry and tired as the stalls only accepted digital payments. Many remained at the Digi Dhan Mela for the duration of an entire day as they were afraid they won't get their vehicle back if they didn't.

The purpose of the apparently mandatory training to the auto rickshaw and taxi drivers, was to teach them to implement cashless transactions by utilising the BHIM app for drivers with smartphones and *99# for those with regular mobiles. Many claimed to only have a little understanding of the concept while some agreed to try it out. They were lectured in Hindi, Marathi and English.

The vehicles of the auto and taxi drivers were seized for the day at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) after they were asked to produce their papers. They were then put in bus and brought to the Mela, where the training was being imparted.