Mumbai: Over a lakh sign online petition to save Aarey Milk Colony

The powers that be, who want to do away with a portion of Aarey Milk Colony, must realise that Delhi's smoggy present could be Mumbai's future, if a portion of Aarey Milk Colony makes way for a Metro car depot. With this and other environmental dangers on their minds, over 1.17 lakh people have signed an online petition started around a month back to save thousands of trees at Aarey, which will be chopped for the depot.

The online petition that was started by musician Nirali Kartik on change.org, has received a tremendous response in less than 4 weeks time, and everyday hundreds of people who care about Aarey sign it. Nature lover and Aarey resident Kaushal Dubey said, "Seeing the seriousness of the air pollution in Delhi, the authorities and the government in Maharashtra need to rethink the decision of constructing a car depot in Aarey. I have already signed the petition. Aarey is one of the last green lungs of the city. I am not against the metro because it's the need of the hour but our only request is that the car depot should be shifted to another location."



The proposed site for the Metro III depot in Aarey. File picThe proposed site for the Metro III depot in Aarey. File pic

The petition states, '3,500 trees are to be cut and we want the government to rethink the location of the carshed. There are many viable options mentioned in their own studies, which have no environmental destruction involved. Experts from NEERI and IIT have suggested Kanjurmarg, Backbay and Kalina as an option. They have clearly warned of the consequences Mumbai will face in terms of flooding and loss of open space and wildlife, if the depot is built in Aarey.' The petition also says that they want the car depot to be shifted to another location.

The petition will soon be submitted to the Prime Minister of India and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

3,500

Number of trees to be cut in Aarey

Also view - Photos: 10 unsolved murders in Mumbai



