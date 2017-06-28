Mumbai: Parents go to DMER seeking clarity on college admissions



Representational Image

Controversy-ridden medical admissions have once again turned parents and students into a harried lot. As the state-level admissions conducted by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and those conducted for all-India quota seats will take place simultaneously, parents are extremely confused. What has added to the confusion is that the all-India admission process would only have two rounds. In an attempt to get clarity on the issue, candidates and their parents approached the DMER yesterday and submitted a letter mentioning their queries.

"The DMER has stated that there will be two rounds of the common admission process. There is no clarity on what would be done with the remaining seats and the students who do not get admission in the two rounds," said Jayesh Gandhi, a parent.

Another parent said, "Some students will apply for seats under both the procedures. There is no clarity on how the systems will run without any clashes. What if a student who has got admission in a college under the all-India quota wants to get admitted in a state-run college?"

DMER director Pravin Shingare said, "We usually allot all the seats in the first round itself. The second round is just an addition. Further, students cannot switch from one quota to another."