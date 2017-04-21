Mumbai: Parents plan to strengthen protest against school fee hike



Representational Image

Strengthening their protest against fee hike in several schools of the city, parents have decided to stage demonstrations in areas, which have more than two schools.

Even on Thursday, over 100 parents of students from 12 schools along with members of NGO Forum for Fairness staged a protest at Azad Maidan and sought a reply from the state regarding what action it has taken against the schools violating the rules under the RTE Act and Fee Regulatory Act.



The protest was joined by parents of students from Bal Bharati public school, Kharghar, Anjuman-I-Islam school, Navi Mumbai, DAV public school, Panvel, Thakur International school, Universal International school, Lokhandwala International school and Garodia International school. Some of the parents even attended a meeting with education minister Vinod Tawde at the Mantralaya on Wednesday.

"We have decided to continue our protest in the areas where there are more than two schools. We will not stop it till our demands are met," said Jayant Jain, president of Forum for Fairness.

A parent of a student from Universal International school said, "Why is the government trying to fool us? It should penalise the schools that are not following the RTE and Fee Regulatory Acts."

Even after repeated attempts to contact the education minister, he remained unavailable for comments.