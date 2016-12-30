Mumbai: Parents slam Treehouse MD's attempt to gain sympathy

Say there’s no clarity on whether the shut centres are reopening and those open would remain so



Rajesh Bhatia

It's been a year but the woes of preschool Treehouse Education are showing no signs of ending, and the collateral damage here are the little ones and their parents.

After starting to shut down its branches gradually over failure to pay rent, a message from the educational institution’s managing director to parents on Thursday morning has irked the latter.

Confusion all round

Rajesh Bhatia sent them a message through the VMS Treehouse mobile app, saying that he intended to restart the chain in the country and needed their support in this hour of crisis, but parents have slammed the move as fake, saying it was done to gain sympathy.

Several parents whose children had been enrolled in the institution’s IC Colony, Borivli, branch said that after the message they had called up the landlord of the premises who had told them that the rent had still not been paid and hence the centre would definitely be shutting down. Parents alleged that Bhatia’s message is vague and doesn’t give any clarity on whether the closed branches would be opening and those currently open would remain so.

Parents upset

“Till now, there has been no concrete communication from Bhatia and the management. Now that we are all looking to pull our kids out and don’t want to continue there, they are trying to gain sympathy and time from us. Why doesn’t he come out and speak to us directly?” Prabhadevi Pangal, a parent, said.

Another parent, Amit Sawant, said, “After we got the message, I called up the landlord to know if the rent had been paid, to which he replied in the negative. So far, no solution has been arrived at. Hence, for us, this SMS is just a forward with no meaning.”

And it’s not just the parents, but even the heads of the centres are confused. “Since parents received the message, we have been getting calls from them, but the truth is that we too are clueless about the step he (Bhatia) will take to resolve the crises,” said head of the IC Colony branch.