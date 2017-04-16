Mumbai: Parents to go on hunger strike against fee hike



Representation pic

On April 20, Parents and activists will go on a hunger strike against the state government for not taking action towards the abrupt fee hiked by the schools and demand for a statutory body which will decide a fee structure of the school in place of PTA (Parents Teacher Association).

An NGO, Forum for fairness along with parents of more than 17 schools will set for the indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan. NGO claimed that at least 30 parents from Universal High school(Dahisar), Thakur International school, Rizvi Springfield high school, Garodia international school and more will participate in the strike.

Speaking with midday, President of Forum for fairness, Jayant Jain said,“This time we are not against the school, we are against the government who are giving them enough privileged for the illegal fee hike and going against the law. Even if they have formed laws and rules to prevent the right of parents and students in the education system, nobody is following it.”

NGO claimed that parents will continue with their hunger strike till their demand is fulfilled. Jain added,“We will demand a removal of PTA body as they run like a puppet of the school authority and government to set a committee which will design a uniform fee structure of school according to the board, schools are affiliated. We will continue our strike until unless our demand is fulfilled."