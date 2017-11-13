Mumbai: Passenger dies due to lack of ambulance service at Lokmaya Tilak Terminus

A passenger died on Sunday at the LTT because he allegedly did not get treatment in the golden hour. A railway employee alleged that the 108 ambulance service was withdrawn from the station, which led to a delay in taking him to a hospital.



Ajay Bose, a railway employee and social activist said, "On November 12 at around 2:20 PM a passenger by the name Abdul Gani Ansari, 45, from Gonda in UP started feeling uneasy while standing in a queue to board train no 12542 LTT to Gorakhpur. On platform number two, he vomited and fell unconscious. The station master and GRP personnel informed the 108 ambulance service but they did not respond for around 20 minutes. The GRP personnel then called for an ambulance from Rajawadi Hospital, but the passenger was declared brought dead at the hospital."

Service was withdrawn

Bose added that the passenger was taken from LTT at 3.35 PM. "On November 4 I had complained to all concerned regarding the withdrawal of 108 ambulance service from LTT in September, but no one paid heed," he added. Additional Director General (GRP) Jai Jeet Singh said, "I have brought the incident to the notice of senior railway officials. They assured me that proper action shall be taken."

Had responded

Dr Dnyaneshwar Shelke, CEO 108 ambulance, said, "We sent an ambulance as soon as we got a call for it. But then we got a call saying they have called for a private ambulance. Then we got a call saying they didn't want an ambulance. All these are in our records."

Speaking about the lack of an ambulance deployed at LTT, he said, "In ourreviewit was decided to re-deploy the ambulance to a spot where it is more needed, so it was taken away from LTT. We always have an ambulance present at Kurla station close to LTT and we can send it from there."

