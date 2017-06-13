Mumbai: Passengers fume over hike in Metro return trip fare

Commuters are upset that MMOPL didn't give any notice before hiking the fare. File Pic

Mumbai Metro One Private Limited's (MMOPL) reduction in the discount on single journey return tickets for the 11.04-km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route caused a lot of confusion among commuters on Monday, who complained that the changes actually resulted in increase in fare, and that MMOPL should have informed them.

Ticketing trouble

Earlier a passenger buying a return ticket (from Versova to Ghatkopar and back) would pay R60, which is a discount of R20, as a one-way trip costs Rs 40.

But, as per the details of the revised discounted fare chart uploaded on MMOPL's website, the return journey ticket will now cost Rs 70.

RTI activist Anil Galgali said, "The matter regarding the ticket fare hike is being heard in court, and hence, MMOPL should have not revised the cost. The sad part is that the ticket fare discount was changed without giving any notice to people."

MMOPL says

An MMOPL spokesperson said, "We have brought the discount in line with prevalent practices in other Metros. There is no change in the fare of Mumbai Metro One."

Rs 70 Revised return trip fare