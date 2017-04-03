Mumbai: Penguins draw crowd, but Byculla zoo toilets raise a stink

While the Byculla Zoo authorities are busy managing the crowds that the Humboldt penguins have been drawing since the day the exhibit was thrown open to the public, it has completely forgot about providing hygienic toilets to the over 10,000 people, who visit the zoo everyday

Visitors are of the opinion that the washroom beside the birdcage and the other opposite the elephant cave are in such bad condition that it's often difficult to enter. They also complained that there was lack of proper signages and lights and even the dustbins were kept open. A mobile toilet installed in front of the one near the birdcage has no takers for the same reasons.



The Humboldt penguins at Byculla Zoo

While the zoo management claims that there are three toilets inside the area which houses the penguin exhibit, none of the visitors claim to be aware of it, as there are no signboards to lead them to the units. Not only this, when mid-day checked, it was found that one washroom was strictly for staffers while the other two were locked.

Visitors speak Abhishek More (38), a resident of Pune, who had come to see the penguin exhibit for the first time said, "When the management knew that a large number of people would visit the zoo, then they should have focused on keeping the toilets clean and available. Only two washrooms are available in the entire zoo and even they are in a bad shape."

Varsha Gadge (58), a resident of Vasai said, "There are no lights inside the washrooms and even the doors are in a poor condition. The toilets stink so badly that we have to hold our nose standing even at a distance."

Speaking to mid-day, Director of Byculla Zoo Sanjay Tripathi said, "A person has been assigned to clean the toilets every day. If visitors ask for the washroom near the penguin exhibit, security personnel guide them to the new units. Soon we will place signboards and assign more people to do the cleaning work."