Mumbai: Penguins not out yet, but selfie point is ready

Even as Byculla Zoo is far from ready to showcase its Humboldt penguins, a new flower display appears to have struck a chord with its visitors. This year’s annual flower exhibition, between January 13 and 15, saw some of the most iconic faces from the cartoon world wooing children with important social messages.

The civic body’s garden department had modelled the flowers to look like Doraemon, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, among others, while promoting causes like save the girl child.

Apart from that, authorities also constructed a selfie point with replicas of the penguins at the entrance. Authorities said that the penguins will be displayed by end of this month. Jeetendra Pardeshi, BMCâÂÂsuperintendent of the garden department, said, “Since selfies have become so popular, we decided to create a selfie point.”