Mumbai: Pervert masturbates on woman outside Churchgate station; held

A 48-year-old man was arrested for masturbating on a woman, at the busy Churchgate railway station in broad daylight. He has been arrested by Azad Maidan police, to whom he confessed to have performed the heinous act.

According to a report by India Today, the accused, who has been identified as Hariram Bishnoi, a resident of Mumbai's Kalachowkie area, walked up to and stood behind the woman, who was waiting outside the station for a relative.

He then stealthily began unzipping his pants and masturbating and left after doing the deed. The woman was initially unaware of this but felt something wet and sticky on her clothes after sometime.

A bystander, who had recorded the entire incident on his cell phone approached her and narrated the whole thing, after which they called the Mumbai Police control room.

The accused was apprehended after police personnel reached the scene of the crime. He and was charged under the Indian Penal Code sections relating to molestation (section 354) and eve-teasing (section 509).