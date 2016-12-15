Mumbai: Peter Mukerjea to Skype blessings for niece's wedding from prison

The special CBI court rejected the application of Sheena Bora murder accused Peter Mukerjea to attend his niece’s wedding to Bengaluru, but allowed him to give blessings through videoconferencing.

While arguing to get permission to attend wedding, Peter’s lawyer Mihir Gheewala told the court that Peter is keen to attend the wedding as he wants to participate in the rituals. Gheewala also told the court that they are ready to fulfil all the conditions laid by court and CBI.

Opposing the application, CBI lawyer Bharat Badami said Peter’s safety and security is the top priority. Badami also told court that what if someone flings acid on Peter or shoots him. “[Peter’s] Other brother can also perform the ceremony and the option of video conference is also available,” he said.

The special CBI court judge H S Mahajan said, “The first priority must be given to security. It would have been okay had it been anywhere in Maharashtra. My primary concern is security.” The court later rejected the application to attend the wedding and allowed him to attend it through video conferencing from jail.

On December 9, Peter had put forth three applications, asking for permission to go for his niece’s wedding, a laptop in jail, dry fruits as he is on a diet and a personal razor as he didn’t want to contract infection from other inmates by using the shared one.

The court said the other applications should be decided as per jail manual.