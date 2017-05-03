Mumbai: PG medical aspirants get uncertainty pill



The matter will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on May 5.

The academic future of as many as 4,000 post-graduate (PG) medical students in the state has come to a screeching halt after the state government moved Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court's stay on its Government Resolution (GR), which reserves 67 per cent seats for domicile candidates in PG medical courses in private and deemed medical colleges in Maharashtra.

"I am a domicile student and I support the GR. But I feel all this should have been sorted out before admission procedure. Now, there is a lot of uncertainty around the admission procedure and a further delay with the case in SC," said a PG aspirant.

Admissions on hold

The admission procedure has already been put on hold following HC's stay on the GR and the matter will come up for hearing in the SC on May 5. Under the state's GR, which was issued on Thursday, 67 per cent seats were reserved for candidates who have spent a minimum of 15 years in Maharashtra. Students from outside the state hoping for a PG admission here challenged GR in HC and on Sunday, it was stayed, resulting in a stay on the admission process, too, which had started just last week. Seat allotments done in the first round too stand cancelled after the stay adding to the confusion.

A candidate who was allotted a PG seat in the Bharti Vidyapeeth medical college said, "It is so stressful now that the admission stands cancelled. Maharashtra not only has good colleges but also has an affordable fee structure. Due to this, many candidates from outside the state want to take admission here. But this is unjust to students from Maharashtra. It is great that the state is taking the battle to SC."

Need the advantage

Another aspirant, who has completed their degree from Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences, said, "I am a domicile student, why shouldn't I be given an advantage in the medical admission process in Maharashtra? This practice is followed in other states, then why not in Maharashtra?"

While Dr Pravin Shingare, director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) was unavailable for comment, a senior DMER official, said, "After HC's stay, candidates who moved court against GR have moved SC. State government too has to present a strong case so that candidates from Maharashtra get the benefit."