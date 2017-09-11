Mumbai: Pianist Karan Joseph's friends want full probe on Rishi Shah

Friends who were close to Karan Joseph say there are troubling discrepancies in the timeline of events as depicted by his friend and landlord Rishi Shah



Joseph's family and friends carry his remains

Last evening saw a congregation of hundreds of friends and relatives of pianist Karan Joseph, who jumped to his death from Bandra's Concorde building on Saturday morning, at St Andrew's Church for mass. After his body was handed over to his family members, who had arrived in the city from Bengaluru on Saturday night, it was taken to the Shivaji Park crematorium, where his final rites were conducted around 7 pm.

Actor Prateik and singer Suneeta Rao

"He was clear about his goal in life - play the piano and make music. This is a very sad moment for all of us, his friends and family," said a friend of his.

Teary-eyed during the mass and cremation, his friends and father, Dr Thomas Joseph, remembered Karan as a fun-loving guy who aimed to keep making great music.



Karan Joseph’s parents

A friend said, "I knew him for the last three years. He was a cheerful person and did not hold any grudges against anyone. He used to be happy in life and concentrate on his music; it was his career as well as passion."

Clayton Hogermeer, another friend of Karan, said, "His vision was to create music; he was an excellent musician. I had met him just a week ago, he was happy and there were no signs of anything being wrong with him. He didn't mention having any problems with anyone. However, I did find out later that he had told some of his friends the day he died that he was facing some issue. It's a very sad day for all of us."



Musician Loy Mendonsa at the pianist's funeral at St Andrew’s Church in Bandra West last evening; Karan's body was cremated at Shivaji Park crematorium. Pics/Satej Shinde

"I had last spoken to Karan four days ago, but he made it a point to speak to his mother every day. He had sounded happy when I spoke to him. He was a very strong person and I never saw him taking such a drastic step. This is all very unfortunate..." said his father.



Relatives, friends and Bollywood personalities, among them Imaad Shah (right) at St Andrew's Church