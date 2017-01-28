Mumbai: Platform width may make Harbour line miss deadline



Work is currently underway at Jogeshwari station to extend the Harbour line from Andheri to Goregaon

WR authorities are racking their brains to prevent a 3-m wide platform at Jogeshwari from delaying the Rs 103-crore project of Andheri-Goregaon Harbour line. With the March deadline for completion of Harbour line’s extension nearing, railway authorities are worried about insufficient space left for boarding/alighting at Jogeshwari station."



Sources said when the two new Andheri-Goregaon Harbour lines come up, trains will halt at the extended station of Jogeshwari, but the tracks will leave little space for commuters to alight at and board on platform 1’s western side.



Platform 1 at the station, where Borivli-bound slow trains halt, is around 3 m wide. Commuters on down slow services can alight from both sides. Platforms 2 and 3 are shared by commuters heading for Borivli and Churchgate.



Over the past few weeks, railway authorities have demolished parts of platform 1 on the western side to accommodate the two new Harbour lines. But it still hasn’t opened up enough space.



The WR has only dug up the area where the rail lines will come up and cordoned it off with metal sheets, leaving little space for commuters to walk after alighting.



Yesterday, GC Agrawal, general manager of WR, inspected Jogeshwari station to find a solution. WR officials said one plan proposed is removal of the platform connecting 1 and 2 and extending platform 1 by 6 m towards the Churchgate-end, connecting the landing to the existing foot overbridge.



Once the new lines are ready, trains from Panvel or CST can go all the way up to Goregaon and later to Borivli.