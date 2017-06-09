Mumbai: Poachers illegally fishing in Powai lake reducing crocodiles' food

Researcher alleges miscreants are disturbing crocodiles' temperament in Powai by carrying out excessive illegal fishing, thus reducing their food

If environmental researcher Pramod Salaskar is to be believed, excessive illegal fishing in the Powai Lake might bait man-crocodile conflicts in the area. The researcher, who has been working on improving the condition of the lake, has alleged that miscreants are disturbing the temperament of crocodiles by carrying out excessive illegal fishing in the lake, which is leading to depletion of food of the crocodiles.

Salaskar, also the secretary of Naushad Ali Sarover Samvardhini (NASS), has written to the state's principal chief conservator of forests on June 2, requesting them to look into the activity, which is also impacting the biodiversity of the species of fish found in the lake.

Gangs of poachers are illegally fishing in Powai Lake

"We have found that the number of crocodiles in the lake seems to have reduced significantly as the once ample sightings have now become a rare thing. The illegal poaching of fish that takes place in the lake is reducing their numbers. They are a food source for the crocodiles, and it [excessive fishing] might result into man-animal conflicts," said Salaskar.

Kamlesh Sharma, honorary secretary of the Maharashtra State Angling Association said, "Gangs of poachers are involved in this activity, and if this continues, then we will soon loose the rich biodiversity of Powai Lake. We want the authorities in the forest department and the government to help us in solving the problem."