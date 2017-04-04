Mumbai: Poisar river cleaned of 80,000kg filth in a day

River March initiative members get down to work with help from the BMC, corporators



Volunteers dig up garbage from Poisar river on Sunday morning

In what can be termed as a positive step towards the conservation of the rivers of Mumbai, the citizens who started the clean-up of the Poisar river along with the BMC have removed 70,000-80,000 kg of waste from the waterbody.

On Sunday, more than 80 volunteers associated with the River March initiative, 10-odd labourers from the BMC, and another 10 sent by a private developer carried out the cleaning.

River March member Sagar Vira said, “The clean-up initiative, which started at Kranti Nagar in Kandivli, received a very good response.”

Besides the labourers, the civic body had also provided a JCB machine and dumpers to take away the garbage extracted. “In the whole day, 70,000-80,000 kg of garbage was removed and taken to the dumping ground. We had about 12 dumpers at our disposal for taking the trash away,” said Vira. “We had support from the BMC, Mayfair, and some corporators, with even the local children coming in to help in the Swachha Nadi Abhiyaan,” said Vira.

The volunteers also spread awareness among slum dwellers about keeping the waterbodies clean.