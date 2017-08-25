Mumbai: Police brace for idol traffic during Ganesh Chaturthi



The pothole-lined Mumbai-Goa highway won’t be at the centre of traffic snarls this Ganeshotsav. This is because close to 30,000 vehicles travelling towards Konkan and Pune will be taking the Mumbai-Pune Expressway instead.

However, the police are working to ensure this doesn’t cause an unending traffic jam.

Nitin Pawar, deputy commissioner, Navi Mumbai traffic police, said around 330 constables and 35 police officers have been deployed, and four check points have also been prepared at different junctions to guide devotees. Pawar said they are also in contact with the highway traffic police and Raigad and Pune police.

“We have also arranged around 17 cranes and 10 ambulances across the stretch,” added Pawar.

“Heavy vehicles on the stretch have been stopped for 24 hours till August 25. This will continue till the festive season. We have set up four helplines in Raigad district. Contractors also filled a few potholes by Wednesday night,” said Sanjay Patil, additional superintendent of police, Raigad district.

When questioned about the potholes on the Mumbai-Goa highway, a senior official from the National Highway Authorities of India said, “The potholes are filled, but the rains and heavy vehicles keep leading to more potholes. The work on four lanes of the stretch is in progress.”

30k

Number of vehicles expected to use the E-way

365

Total number of policemen deployed to guide devotees

