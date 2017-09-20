Mumbai: Police chief moves pianist Karan Joseph case to crime branch

The case will now be investigated from the start, and all angles, including murder, will be probed, police said



Karan Joseph and Rishi Shah

More than 10 days after pianist Karan Joseph's mysterious death in a Bandra highrise, Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar, this morning, transferred the probe from the Bandra police station to the Mumbai crime branch. This means the case will be investigated right from the beginning, for all angles, including for murder, the police have said.

Sources said, "The Mumbai crime branch's unit V will be further investigating the matter after it was decided by the Mumbai police commissioner to hand over the case to the crime branch."

Bangalore-based pianist Karan Joseph died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly falling off the 12th floor of Concord building in Bandra West. The flat had been occupied by entrepreneur Rishi Shah, and Karan had been living with him for about a month.

On Monday, Karan's parents gave an eight-page statement highlighting what Karan had allegedly been facing with Rishi. The Bandra police continued to interrogate Rishi and his domestic help, identified as Vinod, till late on Tuesday.

A police officer said, "The two were questioned on the allegations made by Karan's family. The two were questioned separately to verify if they were changing their statements, and were later allowed to go."

Sources added, "The domestic help was questioned regarding the September 5 incident where a woman in the same building, residing on the 11th floor, had heard Karan screaming and later saw him dangling from the window."

The family had also alleged that Rishi had been asking Karan to sign a contract with him and Karan wanted time to carefully consider his proposal before deciding to sign. They said this could be the reason behind the incident.