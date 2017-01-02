Mumbai: Pollution, traffic congestion and clogged drains leave M West ward in a mess



Vehicular pollution is a concern in Chembur. Pic/Sayed Sameer Abedi

On October 3 last year, mid-day had reported on the ward battling increasing pollution, largely owing to the Deonar dumping ground, risks of dengue and malaria from clogged drains, and traffic congestion caused by monorail construction.

The issues are yet to be resolved. Residents say the Deonar dumpyard continues to spew pollutants into the air. Although the authorities say they have initiated measures to curb pollution, it’ll be another five years before the results become discernible. Many roads, narrowed owing to monorail work, see chock-a-block traffic at all hours of the day. Residents allege that their complaints on clogged drains have been ignored, and that the post-monsoon clean-up of nullahs to curb the menace of malaria and dengue is yet to be undertaken.

Corporators speak

Rajshree Palande, Chembur Colony

We are appointing a traffic warden at Zamamal Chowk in Chembur Colony. Illegal parking is a major issue in Chembur Colony.

Deepa Parab, Tilak Nagar-Pestom Nagar

I have been following up on drains’ repairs. Owing to these works, road constructions have come to a halt. We have begun a clean-up drive. Chedda Nagar and Pestom Sagar face traffic jams.

Residents speak

Pramod Devadiga, Resident of Chembur

The locality has been just as messy for the last five years. Open drains have been covered, but they are not cleaned. Mosquitoes breed at and rats scamper through these nullahs. Ten persons died of dengue last year. Traffic problems too have not been addressed.

Rajendra Nagrale, Resident of Chembur

The monorail construction work is responsible for a number of accidents. There is just one hospital — Shatabdi — and a number of patients are referred to Sion Hospital. Frequent fire outbreaks in the Deonar dumping ground worsen pollution.

Rahul Walanj, Resident of Chembur

Some 35-40 housing societies for refugees (built after Partition) are in need of urgent repairs; they can collapse any time. There is also a shortage of playgrounds and gardens. All beautification projects are still on paper.

BMC Speak

H A Kale , Assistant municipal commissioner

We have started beautification of dividers under monorail lines and have floated a tender for work on RC Marg, which will begin in a few days. Monorail construction work, among other issues, is responsible for traffic snarls. Unauthorised parking is also a problem. We regularly ask the police to take action against illegally parked vehicles. The Chembur refugee camp has 34 buildings. We have written to the authorities concerned to redevelop them. The plea is pending with them.

Expert speak

Rajkumar Sharma, Activist

The dumping ground, in use since 1927, still violates rules. The stench from it and the pollution it creates makes life hell. Now, biomedical waste from a nearby plant is worsening the crisis. Traffic jams owing to monorail construction haven’t been resolved. They are the result of poor planning. Jhama Chowk is congested, thanks to the monorail work. Roads 25 ft wide have been narrowed to 15 ft. Until roads are widened, traffic issues cannot be resolved.

M West ward

Chembur, Tilak Nagar, Chheda Nagar, Siddharth Colony, Sahakar Nagar