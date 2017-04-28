Mumbai: Preeti Jain bailed after court suspends her sentence for 4 weeks



Madhur Bhandarkar and Preeti Jain

A Mumbai civil and sessions court has suspended the jail sentence of model Preeti Jain for four weeks to appeal in the High Court.

Court also gave bail Preeti Jain and the two accomplices with precondition of payment of fine imposed along with the bail sum of Rs. 15,000 also to be furnished.

Model Preeti Jain and two others were sentenced to three years imprisonment and a Rs 10,000 fine for plotting to kill Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Jain sought suspension of sentence after the Mumbai civil and sessions court's judgment.

Naresh Pardeshi and Shivram Das, two of Preeti Jain's associates, were sentenced for conspiracy, aiding and abetting crime, while two others, who were Uttar Pradesh natives, were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

It was in a fast track court at Sewree where the trial began before being transferred to the sessions court.

Supreme Court acquitted National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar in 2012 after criminal charges filed on the basis of actress Preeti Jain’s rape allegations were officially squashed. Jain had accused Bhandarkar in 2004 of raping her 16 times on the pretext of casting her in his films.

Pardeshi was approached by Preeti Jain a year after she accused Madhur Bhandarkar of raping her. She allegedly paid him Rs 75,000 for the deed but asked for her money back after he failed to complete the task. When Jain asked him for her money back, gangster Arun Gawli, who Pardeshi was an aide of became aware of the issue and alerted the police.

After registering a case on September 10, 2005, following a week-long probe, Pardeshi was nabbed on the same day while Preeti Jain was arrested while she was en route to the Versova police station. Shivram Das was also held later for allegedly aiding Pardeshi with weapons and shooters.

- With inputs from Sailee Dhayalkar