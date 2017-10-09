The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has already started work on developing one of the biggest suburban railway corridors between Panvel-Vasai-Virar. The corridor, which promises to connect the three existing railway lines, will be 70.4 km long, and the MRVC has already initiated the environmental impact study.

Of the total length, 21 km will be elevated and the remaining 49 km will be on ground. Sources said that the project has been planned almost parallel to the existing section, except for a small part between Nilje and Kopar. It has already received clearance from the NITI Ayog but is in the process of getting the final nod from the cabinet committee.

Also read - Maharashtra government should contribute more to proposed Virar-Vasai-Diva-Panvel line: Centre

Speaking to mid-day, a senior MRVC official said, "The environmental impact study has been initiated in order to assess the project. By the time we get the final approval, the study will already be complete. This will help in starting the groundwork fast."

He further said, "As the project influence area is fairly large, if it's not designed properly, then it may have negative environmental impacts in future. The MRVC intends to carry out a detailed Environmental Impact Assessment of the project."

Also read - Railway ministry plans to invest Rs 40000 cr in Mumbai: Suresh Prabhu

"The study will identify all the environmental issues that the project may face at different stages. It will focus both on the direct and indirect impacts, which includes components like land, air, water, sound, ecology, human health and socio-economic impacts," he added.

Also view - Honeypreet Insan: From Ram Rahim's 'Angel' To Haryana's Most Wanted

