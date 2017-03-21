Mumbai: Prime accused in attempt-to-murder case of Nusli Wadia dead

Kirti Ambani, the alleged conspirator in India's most high-profile case, passed away due to natural causes at his Dadar home. He was 77



Kirti Ambani

Kirti Ambani, prime accused in the 28-year-old attempt-to-murder case of then chairman of Bombay Dyeing Nusli Wadia, died of a heart attack on March 9. Kirti was a senior executive at Reliance Industries Ltd. The 77-year-old had been charged along with Arjun Bavaria, Ivan Sequeira and Ramesh Jagothia for allegedly conspiring to murder Wadia in 1988-89 by the sessions court in 2013.

As per the chargesheet filed by the investigating agency, Kirti, the prime accused, was charged with instigating and abetting the commission of offence, maximum punishment for which is the death penalty.

His son Amar confirmed to mid-day, "My father Kirti Ambani died of a heart attack on March 9."



People pay their respects to Kirti V Ambani at a prayer meeting held for him at Yogi Sabhagruha in Dadar on Monday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Case status

The sessions court has examined all witnesses in the case, including Wadia, who deposed in June last year. Wadia, during the investigation, had recorded his statement, but the prosecution had dropped him as a witness. In 2014, after Wadia moved court for recording his evidence, saying it was relevant and essential for a just decision in the case, the court allowed him to be a witness and asked him to depose.

The court has also recorded the say of all the accused under section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The prosecution had recently filed an application to examine three more witnesses, which was allowed by the court.

Apart from Kirti, Jagothia was charged under the Arms Act for having a country-made revolver with him.