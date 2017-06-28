Mumbai: Prisoner scales 22-ft wall at Arthur Road Jail, lands in cop van

The accused, a Bangladeshi prisoner at Arthur Road Jail, took advantage of opportunity to offer namaz in the open on Eid, climbed wall and jumped only to land on a police vehicle stationed outside



Incarceration at Arthur Road jail had taken a toll on Hussain, especially since no one from his family had paid a visit to him

It was on a wing and a prayer on Eid that a Bangladeshi prisoner at Arthur Road Jail tried to fly the coop, jumping off the 22-ft boundary wall after he was allowed outside his cell for namaz.

But, his prayers went unanswered, as he not only injured his legs during the fall from the wall, but was also promptly arrested again by the police.

The jailbird has been identified as Roman Islam Hussain (27), a Bangladeshi national who was arrested just 10 days ago for illegal immigration. Even though he had been behind bars for less than a fortnight, cops said incarceration had taken its toll on Hussain, especially because none of his family members had showed up to visit him.

Also read - Thane: Thief scales wall to flee, lands in policemen's laps



Undertrials are allowed outside to offer namaz on Eid. Roman Islam Hussain spots the scaffolding along the boundary wall and plans his escape. Illustration/Ravi Jadhav



Spotting a chance

Hussain thought all his Ramzan prayers had been answered when he was let out of his cell on the morning of Eid to offer namaz along with other undertrials. The inmates were led to an open barrack (number 1) for their prayers, right next to the spot where a new barrack was being built along the boundary wall. Hussain spotted the scaffolding along the wall and hatched a plan to escape. He spotted a tree outside the wall and thought it would be easy to climb down its branches.

Also read - Mumbai: Thief escapes from court, jumps into Mithi, gets caught again



He climbs the scaffolding, but is faced with a 22-ft drop to the other side of the wall

But around 11.20 am, when he had climbed the scaffolding, he realised the tree was too far to jump to, and he would just have to leap 22 ft to the ground. Things were only going to get worse.



With no other way out, he jumps and lands on a riot police car parked outside. He bounces off the car and falls on the ground

22-ft downfall

"Hussain jumped from the edge of the wall and first fell on a State Reserve Protection Force (SRPF) vehicle that was stationed outside. Then he fell from the vehicle, injuring his legs in the process," said an officer from NM Joshi Marg police station.

Also read - Mumbai: Cop breaks down as thief jumps off bridge to escape

"Undeterred, Hussain tried to run but by this time, the security personnel had already been alerted and they caught up with him," added the officer.



Although his legs are injured, he tries to flee, but jail cops catch up with him easily enough, and he is hauled back to prison. Hussain tried to run but by this time, the security personnel had already been alerted and they caught up with him," added the officer.

He is currently at JJ Hospital, where his leg injuries are being treated, said the police. "On the complaint of a jail constable, Sachin Jadhav, a fresh FIR was registered against him under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC," said an inspector at NM Joshi Marg police station.

The jail officials said they are now going to fast-track their plans to install electric wiring along the wall to prevent future attempts to escape. This all the more important because the height of barracks is also being raised to accommodate more inmates.