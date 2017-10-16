The JJ Marg police arrested a 57-year-old property dealer for duping a businessman of '40.5 lakh, the money that the former had taken for launching a TV serial. After being cheated of the money over a span of two years, the victim Fakruddin Shamsuddin Chittalwala, 70, registered a police complaint when the show was not telecasted. Then the cops arrested the accused Ritesh Limbashiya on October 15.



Representation pic

Chiitalwala, who lives in Mazgaon, runs a business of tours and travels in JJ Marg. In 2014, Limbashiya and Reema Gusai had helped him sell off a property in Amgaon, Thane. After this, Chittalwala and Limbashiya became friends.

In May 2015, Limbashiya told Chittalwala that he was going to start a new production company R R Films and would launch a serial 'Raftaar Zindagi Ki'. Of the total production cost of '1.50 crore, Limbashiya demanded '50 lakh from the victim. He also told Chittalwala that he would earn '10,000 for every episode of the serial. A police officer said, "The accused took '40.5 lakh from Chiitalwala through 11 cheques. Even after two years, Limbashiya did not get back the money."

"He was produced before the holiday court on Sunday, which sent him to police custody till October 23," said another police officer.