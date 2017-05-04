Mumbai: Pydhonie hawala operator funding ISI agent in UP arrested

Officers says Qureshi had been depositing money in Ali's account on the instructions of senior ISI officers



Altaf Hanif Qureshi, a hawala operator and Pydhonie resident and Aftab Wajid Ali, who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squads, in a joint operation, arrested an Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) mole from South Mumbai's old business district Pydhonie on Wednesday evening.

The accused, Altaf Bhai Hanif Qureshi, a hawala operator, was arrested from a residential building. Qureshi, originally from Rajkot, was allegedly funding the activities of another ISI agent Aftab Wajid Ali, who too was arrested by the UP ATS from Faizabad.

On interrogating Ali, Qureshi's name came out, and he was arrested from his home in Yusuf Manzil, Phophalwadi. ATS officers have recovered R70 lakh from his residence.

Officers claimed that Qureshi was in contact with people associated with the ISI and had been getting instructions from the agency to deposit money in Ali's bank accounts.

A senior UP ATS officer said Qureshi's interrogation is important, as it's likely to lead them to those who're acting on ISI's instructions and delegating operations to people in India. "Qureshi was providing funds to Ali, who is believed to have received training from the ISI in Pakistan and was in constant touch with officials of the Pakistan High Commission," said Asim Arun, inspector general of police, UP ATS.

UP ATS suspects that Ali had gathered information on several army cantonment areas and defence establishments in UP. Officers have recovered pictures of the cantonment area from his mobile phone. More information is likely to be found in his mobile chats.