Mumbai: Quick-thinking motorman saves life of woman crossing tracks



Representational pic

An alert motorman’s quick thinking saved the life of a 28-year-old woman, who was crossing the railway tracks at Dadar in Mumbai on Monday.

According to a report in The Times of India, Pune resident identified as Sunanda Chuahan jumped on to the tracks as he wanted to get to platform number 3. However, a local towards CST was moving on the same track towards her.

Motorman Anil Yadav told the paper that he saw the woman trying to climb the platform. "I honked, hoping she would move away from the track, but she just did not. I applied emergency brakes in the nick of time," a relieved Yadav told the paper.

The report further added that since locals move at a speed of 30-40 km per hour while pulling into a station, the motorman felt the woman had time to move out of the way. However, according to Central Railway (CR) officials, she may not have noticed the train coming towards her.

"The train brushed past the woman, causing minor injuries around the head and ears," a railway official told the paper. The report added that other commuters helped her climb onto the platform, after which she was given first aid.