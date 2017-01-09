Mumbai: R Central ward locals in a bind over space crunch

Unauthorised hawkers, haphazardly parked vehicles choke streets; residents say authorities turning a blind eye to illegalities
Garbage stagnates in Charkop. Residents allege that waste is seldom picked up. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
On October 10 last year, we had put the spotlight on the large number of potholes, hawkers gobbling up pavements and the struggle to save open spaces from the clutches of encroachers in the ward.
The pothole menace has waned but not the threat to public spaces from hawkers. Crowded areas, like the foot overbridge of Borivli railway station, are overrun with such encroachers. Locals allege that the authorities are letting them have the run of the land. The hawker menace has even taken SV Road, Carter Road in Borivli East and Shimpoli in Borivli West in its grip. Slums of Gorai, the interiors of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and north Devipada and Kajupada are reeling under a water shortage.
Corporators speak
Ashavari Patil, Borivli East
Roads have been repaired, water shortage resolved, thanks to the new 12-inch pipeline, and toilets built in the area. I’m working on finding a permanent solution to encroachments on Carter Road. The area’s only garden has been revamped. Other civic works are underway; some are in the pipeline.
Ridhi Khursange, Borivli East
Hilly areas in the ward are being provided water with the help of water pumps. The BMC ward office has assured us that a steady supply of water will be provided to these localities within the next three to four months.
BMC Speak
Kishor Gandhi, Assistant municipal commissioner
There are more than 70 recreational grounds/playgrounds. We have enough gardens, toilets and schools. We are working on freeing markets of illegal hawkers and providing parking facilities near Borivli railway station.
Expert speak
Rohan Jha, Activist
There is no proper transport facility to get to the interiors of suburban Borivli. Traffic bottlenecks only make matters worse. There needs to be a mechanism put in place to streamline the crowd near Borivli station.
Residents speak
Dr Kishor Singh, Resident of Borivli East
Development projects are abandoned mid-way. Citizens struggle to get even basic facilities. Owing to the space crunch, we can’t build gardens or playgrounds.
Firoz Khan, Resident of Borivli East
Roads are in a poor condition. Peak hour traffic is a mess. People can’t even walk on the streets given the large number of encroachments. Complaints to the ward office are largely ignored.
Subodh Pathak, Resident of Borivli West
There is debris everywhere. Owing to a lack of parking spaces, vehicles are left on roads. Despite a ban, political parties’ banners dot the streets all through the year.
R Central Ward
Gorai, MHB Colony, SGNP, Borivli TPS III, Dattapada
