Does Wadala GRP enjoy Chhota Rajan ka aashirwad? A probe into two of its constables extorting money from passengers and manhandling them should reveal that. The two, identified as P B Patil and Sumit Chavan, have been booked.



Wadala GRP constables allegedly extorting money from passengers

The complainant in the case has alleged that he was threatened with the name of Nana, an aide of the gangster, when he told the two to stop their illegal act.

What's in your bag?

The alleged incident happened on Sunday at 11.30 am. Head parcel clerk at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Ajay Bose told mid-day, "Around 9 am, I got on a train from GTB Nagar station for Tilak Nagar. When my station was about to arrive, I saw two constables checking commuters' luggage. I alighted and asked two whose bags had been checked what was going on, and they told me they were stopped and asked for Rs 500 because of bidis in their bags. The constables allegedly told them that they were being fined as bidis are a fire hazard."



LTT clerk points to the spot where the constables were seated while going through passengers' bags

"I went ahead and asked a few other passengers, and they said they were 'fined' Rs 250 for carrying 'extra luggage'. I then went up to the constables and told them that what they were doing was wrong and that I had recorded their act on my mobile phone. They started touching my feet, begging me to let it go," he added.

"But shortly after, a man in civil clothes came and shouted at the constables 'why are you requesting and pleading with him? Just take away his phone and call Nana'. At this, they even made a call to someone, and a few minutes later, one of the constables came back with my phone and said they had deleted all the videos."

Bose then went to the Wadala GRP station and lodged a complaint. He suspects more may be involved in this racket.

He also alleged that when he confronted the two constables, they weren't even wearing their nametags, and when he asked them why, they removed them from their pockets.

Of CCTVs and forensic data

Talking to mid-day, ACP, GRP, Machhindra Chavan said, "We have registered an FIR against the two constables. We are investigating the case and collecting CCTV footage from the spot where the incident took place. Also, we have sent Bose's mobile phone to the Kalina FSL and asked them to retrieve deleted data, as he has claimed that he recorded the constables looting people."

The constables have been booked under sections 384 (extortion), 323 (manhandling), 201(destruction of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

