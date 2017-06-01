Mumbai: Railways brace for 21 days of high tide during June, July



Representation Pic

In some good news for Mumbaikars, the city is likely to experience just 21 days of high tide of 4.25 metres and above during the intervening months of June and July. If heavy rains don't back these high tides, railway authorities will have a less disruptive monsoon season.

Get latest updates on Mumbai rains

Railway authorities consider high tide above 4.25 metres as dangerous and have already begun bracing up for the season. "This time we have done considerable work of cleaning culverts and removing muck," said a senior official from Central Railway.

Further, CR has identified 19 locations that could experience water-logging during heavy rain and 27 water pumps have been provided. The locations include, Masjid, Mazgaon Yard, Byculla, Currey Road, Sion, Kurla, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Nanipada, Thane, Dombivili, Sewri, Wadala.

Meanwhile, Western Railway will install about 88 diesel pumps at low-lying locations such as Dadar, Matunga Road, Mahim, Andheri, Borivli and Virar.