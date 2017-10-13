In order to fix accountability and bring about more transparency in the process of dealing with hawkers and anti-social elements within its premises, the railways have put up yellow boards demarcating the areas that fall under their jurisdiction. Speaking to mid-day, a senior railway official said, "There is often a lot of confusion among the general public about railway property and infrastructure. There are many skywalks, bridges that pass over railway lines and subways that do not fall under the railway's jurisdiction. So if any problem related to them comes up, then our staff or security force cannot do anything to solve them. But often we are blamed for not taking action."

The boards advise commuters to avoid rumours and be alert negotiating crowds

"This is the reason we have decided to demarcate the areas, as it helps in clearing all the confusion related to the railways' and civic body's jurisdiction. This will also help in fixing accountability, if there is negligence on part of our staff," he added. A railway spokesperson said, "Many a times we end up taking the blame for problems which we are not supposed to fix. All that we can do is to inform the concerned authority and follow up the matter with them. These signboards will also help citizens in filing complaints with the authorities concerned."

When contacted, Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said, "After a recent survey conducted by the railways, civic bodies and civil authorities, it was decided that all areas will be demarcated to avoid confusion. It will also be easy for the station in-charges to immediately report the matter to the authorities concerned."

