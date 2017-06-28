Mumbai: Rain continues to pound, roads, harbour lines severely affected



Motorists navigate a heavily water-logged road in Borivli, on Wednesday morning. Pic/ Nimesh Dave



Another day of rain, on Wednesday, brought another day of woes for commuting Mumbaikars. While on the one hand trains were running slow, vehicular traffic, too, crawled along at a snail's pace.

Not completely off track

The railways saw quite a few delays on Wednesday morning, but the issues were resolved in sometime. The Central and Western railways saw a delay of five to 10 minutes, while the Harbour line was much more affected with the trains coming towards CST forced to halt at Mankhurd during peak hour as the soil had eroded under the tracks. Services were restored by 9.05 am and trains started running normally again.

While the disaster control room of the civic authority said there were no major water-logging or flooding instances in the city, traffic continued to move slowly.

"Even though vehicles are moving slower than usual, there have been no major traffic woes," said official at the BMC disaster control room.



People make their way under umbrellas on Elphinstone Road railway station flyover. Pic/ Satej Shinde

Social media flooded

Commuters, meanwhile, flooded social media with photographs of potholes and discussed their travel woes.

"The monsoon has arrived yet the BMC has not fixed potholes," said one Twitter user on the micro-blogging site, showing photographs of potholes on the Western Express Highway in Andheri near the Highway Metro station.

Citizens complained of slow-moving traffic in Navi Mumbai, near the Vashi toll plaza, Kharghar-Belapur bridge, Hiranandani area in Powai and on the New Link Road near Malad.

"We already have roads affected due to Metro work. Now, the rain is adding to our troubles," said Atul Kulkarni, a civil engineer, who travels daily from Borivli to Khar.