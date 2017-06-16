Mumbai: Rain forces Tansa residents to finally move to Mahul area



Residents of slums along the Tansa pipeline were left without a roof over their heads after their houses were demolished by the BMC last month

Homeless residents, whose houses along the Tansa Water Pipeline in Vidyavihar East were demolished last month, have finally started moving to the Mahul resettlement area. The houses were demolished by the BMC following a Bombay High Court order.

Expressing disappointment over not getting alternative accommodation, most of residents were forced to move to Mahul in Chembur because of the rain. The BMC had demolished 800 slums in Ambedkar Nagar-2 and had offered accommodation in Mahul to eligible slumdwellers. However, most of the residents had refused to go and chose to live on the footpath opposite their demolished homes.

Pradip Valmiki, an affected resident, said, "Ever since the rains arrived, it has become very difficult to protect our belongings. That's why we have decided to move to Mahul."

He added, "Even though there is space in Kurla's HDIL buildings for project-affected people, the government authorities are forcing us to go to Mahul."

Residents had alleged that local MLA and state housing minister Prakash Mehta had promised to shift them to Kurla but nothing happened.

Another resident said, "We were hopeful tthe authorities will consider our request and allow us to shift to Kurla's HDIL rehabilitation colony. But, right now, we have no option but to move to Mahul."