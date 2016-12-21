Mumbai: Rajasthan cops booked by Vakola police over illegal detention

Vakola police book cops for illegally detaining Surat resident and taking him from Jaipur to Surat, Ahmedabad and Mumbai

The Vakola police have registered an FIR against two policemen of the Rajasthan police for allegedly illegally detaining a Surat resident and then making him travel for over 36 hours with them from Surat to Ahmedabad to Nalasopara and then bringing him to Santacruz, all for investigation in a monetary dispute amounting to over Rs 20 lakh.

Such a long journey

Satendra Singh Sachar was on December 13 at 9 pm picked up in an Innova car by three people claiming to be from the Jaipur police investigating a cheating case registered against him in the city’s Vidhyadhar Nagar police station. Without being produced in any magistrate court, he was taken to Ahmedabad for recovery of the amount and from there to a hotel in Nalasopara.

He was then brought to Santacruz (East) after which the matter came to light.

Satendra’s elder brother Indrapal had filed a writ petition in court stating that the Jaipur police had illegally detained the former for extorting money.

However, the Jaipur police told the Vakola police that Satendra had himself given in writing that he would cooperate in the investigation in the case registered against him and hence he was not arrested.

Police action

Based on Indrapal’s petition, the Bombay High Court on December 16 passed an order for legal action against the officers who had picked up Satendra.

The order stated, “Needless to state that Vakola police station shall take action in accordance with law on the basis of statement of the petitioner’s brother against all concerned. The petitioner as well as his brother are at liberty to take appropriate action as per law.”

The Vakola police took cognisance of the order and Indrapal’s complaint and registered an FIR in the matter against sub-inspectors Indraj Singh and Omprakash Singh. They also recovered the car used by the officers.

Senior inspector Mahadev Walvi said, “An FIR under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. So far, no arrest has been made; investigations are going on.”