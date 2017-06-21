Mumbai: Ratnagiri college students take fee hike protest to Mantralaya



Representational picture

Students of Ratnagiri-based BK Walawalkar College and their parents were left with no option to voice their concerns regarding the exorbitant 80% hike in the medical institute's yearly fees. Hence, they staged a protest outside the Mantralaya on Tuesday, under the leadership of Prahar Students' Organisation and expressed their disappointment regarding Shikshan Shulka Samiti's decision of approving the hike. The college's fee, which was Rs 4 lakh last year, has been increased to Rs 7.25 lakh. Officers from the Marine Drive police station detained 15 protestors, who were released later in the day.

One of the protesting students said, "We were shocked when just a month was left for the academic year to get over and the college put up a notice saying that we have to pay the increased fee. We had taken admission on a fee structure of Rs 4 lakh per year and suddenly the administration is asking us to pay Rs 3 lakh more."



According to sources, when the college management did not pay any heed to the issue, students and parents approached Shikshan Shulka Samiti, which promised them that a meeting would be held with the authorities in their presence. However, nothing of that sort happened.



"We want to know how the regulatory body approved such a huge hike?" questioned Sai Joglekar, a parent. Speaking to mid-day, Manoj Tekade from Prahar Students' Organisation said, "Medical education is already very expensive. Not only does the government need to regulate fee structures, it also needs to consider the opinions of parents and students."