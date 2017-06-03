Mumbai: Re 1 per check-up Central Railway EMRs to have pathology facilities



The EMRs will charge only Re 1 per check-up. Pic for representational purposes

The 24x7 Emergency Medical Rooms (EMRs) launched by the Central Railway at five stations across its suburban network in Mumbai, which charge just Rs 1 for check-ups, have also started providing pathological services at cheaper rates. The EMR was launched by the railways in partnership with city-based medical firm Magicdil Health last month. Dr Rahul Ghule from Magicdil said, "We got good response from the people especially from the train travellers during the past 20 days.

"So, we decided to launch the test and other services at cheaper rates and partnered with diagnostic laboratory Thyrocare," he said. The five EMRs were set up at Dadar, Kurla, Wadala, Mulund and Ghatkopar stations, with the goal of providing to offer affordable medical consultation to people, including railway passengers who require emergency medical attention. They are managed by paramedics and 3 to 4 MBBS doctors at each station, who are conduct a health check and prescribe medicines to those approaching them for Rs 1. From July, two more EMRs will be opened at Vashi and Thane stations.