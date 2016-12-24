Mumbai: Ready 8 months ago, two gardens gather dust



Homa Vazir Garden. Pic/Shadab Khan



In space-starved Mumbai, two of BMC gardens at Matun­ga (E), revamped eight months ago, are gathering dust, literally. In January 2015, the civic body’s Garden Cell had revamped and beautified four gardens — Indulala D Buwa Garden, Napoo Garden, Hoo­per Garden and Homa Vazir Garden — all at Matunga. The civic body spent Rs. 10 crore on converting these recreational grounds into theme gardens.



According to documents accessed by mid-day, while Indulala Garden and Napoo Garden were opened to the public on March 1, 2016, work on Homa Vazir and Hoo­per Gardens were completed on March 28, but they have remained shut. Member of F-North Citizen’s Federation and local resident, Nikhil Desai, who raised the issue with local F-north (Matunga, Dadar) wa­rd office said, "The official at the ward office said the Garden Cell that did the revamp work had delayed handing it over to the Garden Department, which looks after maintenance work. This is a stupid reason."





Hooper Garden at Matunga (East). Pic/Shadab Khan



Desai said, "BMC has ruined the gardens by over concretisation and not planting grass. Especially in Hooper, the contractor has completely concretised it, which is a waste of money. There is no greenery at Homa Vazir garden either."



Sachin Varise, assistant superintendent of the Garden Department in F-North ward, said, "Electrical meters had not been installed in the two gardens, so we were not able to open them. They have now been installed and the gardens will be opened to the public."