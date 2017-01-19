Mumbai: Relief for one firm in Churchgate's Cambata building; its 4 offices unsealed

The Bombay High Court yesterday gave relief to one of the tenants in Churchgate’s Cambata building, asking the collector to open Galaxy Aviation Private Limited.

Out of the 24 offices in the building, including Eros cinema, four offices of Galaxy Aviation were unsealed.

After the collector had sent a notice to Galaxy Aviation on December 28, informing it that it would be sealed shut, the company had filed a petition in the HC on January 16.

The HC had kept the matter on January 18, listed before justice KK Tated.

Presenting their case

Lawyers for Galaxy Aviation told the court that they were just tenants in the property and had valuables inside. They also told the court after they received the notice, they replied to it, but there was nothing further from the collector, and hence, they approached the court.

When justice Tated inquired with senior counsel Anil Sakhare, appearing for the collector, he asked for time to file a reply. The court then ordered the collector to unseal Galaxy Aviation’s offices.

Social worker Anjali Damania, who has been fighting for the payment of dues of Cambata Aviation’s 2,700 employees, claimed that they were not made a party in this petition, and though the collector claimed that the dues amounted to Rs 4 crore, the total actually was Rs 100 crore.

She said the employees would be filing an intervention application in all the petitions related in the matter. The court has now kept the matter for further hearing on January 30.