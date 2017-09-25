Mumbai: Renowned journalist, writer Arun Sadhu passes away



Representation pic

Noted writer Arun Sadhu, who straddled the worlds of literature and journalism with equal elan, passed away here early today at a hospital following a heart condition. He was 76.

Sadhu breathed his last at the Sion Hospital, where he was admitted yesterday for a heart ailment. He was in a critical condition and put on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), hospital sources said.

"He was suffering from cardio myopathy," Dr. Jayshree Mondkar, dean-in-charge of the hospital, said. He was known for his work in Mumbai Dinank, which was his first novel, and the book Simhasan, which was adapted into a Marathi film.

Sadhu, who worked with several newspapers, also wrote various novels in Hindi, English and Marathi for which he received a Sahitya Akademi award.

He was conferred with the Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, N C Kelkar and Acharya Atre awards also. The veteran scribe wrote on the rise of Shiv Sena, the Vietnam war and the Chinese revolution, besides several short stories.