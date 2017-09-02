Mumbai: Residents evacuated on time after building tilts in Mumbra

Alert locals inform authorities after Noorani building tilts onto the one adjacent to it; civic officials ask residents to vacate



Residents leave after Mumbra's Noorani Mahal building tilted and leaned onto the structure adjacent to it

After SoBo's Hussaini building crash, escape seems to have come just in the nick of time for residents of Mumbra's Noorani building. They were asked to vacate the premises yesterday after their dilapidated building leaned onto the adjoining structure for support.

The Noorani Mahal building in Thakurpada is a ground-plus-four-storeyed structure comprising 15 flats and eight shops. The building was constructed in 1984 and, since then, society members claim, they have not received any notice to vacate. Authorities, however, refute that and say evacuation notices were served to the residents.

Authorities have also vacated the adjoining Paritosh building, on which Noorani Mahal leaned.

The incident took place around 1 pm, when most of the residents were out of their homes for prayers. A few alert citizens saw their building move and tilt onto the adjoining building. They then alerted the authorities. Sources said Noorani building had already been standing on support of two angles, which clearly show that it was dilapidated.

Public Relations Officer and Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Thane, Sandeep Malvi said, "As soon as our officials received information about the dangerous building, the fire brigade along with the regional disaster management cell reached the spot and vacated the premises. All occupants have been given temporary accommodation in Thane Municipal School.

Building secretary Maqbool Shaikh, who is in his 50s, alleged that in the last few months the authorities have not given them any notice about any danger. "It's good that everyone is safe. But it's Eid... where will everyone go during this festive time?"