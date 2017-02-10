Mumbai: Retired official alleges he was kidnapped, dragged to office



Representational pic

A retired officer of Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT) has filed a criminal complaint against 10 senior employees of the company, including the Managing Director Arvind Poddar alleging trespassing and kidnapping. He claims that he and his wife were abducted and forcefully dragged to office.

According to a report in India Today, on February 6, 2017, Rajan Bidaye, who used to work as a senior deputy general manager (technology) filed an FIR at the Tilaknagar Police Station, alleging the company was forcefully stopping him from retiring from the company. Apart from kidnapping and criminal trespass, he further alleged his wife Shraddha was also manhandled.

Also Read: Dongri cops act in time, save 22-year-old from kidnappers

In an interview with India Today, Bidaye said, “I have 35 years of experience in design and development. We come from a professional community and expect professionalism from subordinates and bosses, but that was missing there. The company does not want me to retire because they fear I might join a rival company."

The report added that Bidaye has filed a writ petition in Bombay High Court against the company and its officials, but claimed that none of the accused have been interrogated by the Mumbai police.

Read Story: Man fakes 'kid'napping on FB, sends Mumbai police on wild goose chase

The report further revealed that an FIR has been filed against; Arvind Poddar (MD), Dharaprasad Poddar, Rajiv Poddar (son of Arvind), Sashidharan (Deputy GM-HR), Sagar Ranpise, A V Pandit, Dilip Vaidya (president and director - Technical), Vipul Shah, V P Mathur and security person of the company, under Sections 452, 354, 509, 368, 380, 504, 506, Sections 32 and 34.

The advocate of the couple, Mohan Tekavde, told the website, "Innocent old lady, scientist was physically and mentally harassed by accused at her own house unnecessarily with the help of senior officials. It is against the violation of the fundamental rights of personal liberty as per the constitution. She is residing under tremendous tension and depression and may suffer any sudden attack due to the said incident. Thus, necessary action according to the law has to be taken against the accused."