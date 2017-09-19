Mumbai: Rhea Pillai wants to know Leander Paes' income, assets

Leander Paes and Rhea Pillai
Former model Rhea Pillai on Monday filed an affidavit, asking documents on Leander Paes' income and assets.
At the next hearing on September 27, the court is likely to hear arguments on the interim maintenance application, filed by Pillai last time, asking for Rs 1 crore compensation towards domestic violence, a one-time payment of Rs 42.37 lakh to pay her back for expenses already borne, as well as monthly payments of Rs 2.62 lakh to support her and her daughter.
Pillai's lawyer Amna Usman, from the chambers of Mahesh Jethmalani, filed the affidavit for the production of his passport copy and other details, as well as detailed information on his income and assets.
The affidavit adds that Paes has misrepresented his income in the domestic violence petition, and "in the interest of justice", it is imperative to disclose all the information.
Pillai has also submitted some evidence in the case, including her bank statements and bills of the amount she has spent.
As Pillai was leaving the court, Paes' father was seen talking to his lawyer outside the premises yesterday. Paes' lawyer did not respond to repeated calls and messages.
Rs 1 cr
Compensation demanded by Rhea Pillai
Rs 42 lakh
One-time payment she wants for expenses borne
Rs 2.62 lakh
Monthly support sought for her and her daughter
