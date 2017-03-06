Mumbai: Rogue cop faces FIR on Suresh Prabhu's orders



RPF constable Dinesh Swami

What the repeated requests of a 22-year-old victim of police assault could not do, a tweet did. Within hours of someone tweeting mid-day's story regarding a tea vendor being beaten up by an RPF cop for 'hafta', to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, he ordered the Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager to look into the matter. Following this, the Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP) registered an FIR against the accused cop.

According to sources, after being released on bail on March 2, victim Hari Singh, who sells tea at the Vasai station, directly went to the Vasai GRP police station and asked the officers to register a case against the accused RPF constable Dinesh Swami. However, even after repeated requests, the officers refused to take any action, till the order came from Prabhu.

Speaking to mid-day, senior police inspector of Vasai GRP Mahesh Bagwe said, "We have registered a case against the cop under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC. He has not been arrested yet as we are conducting an inquiry."

Demand for justice When asked, victim Singh said, "The police have summoned the constable for interrogation. They are yet to arrest him. I want the cop to be punished."