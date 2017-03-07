Mumbai: RPF constable who shot himself last spoke to his fiancee



The last call made by Dalbir Singh, the 23-year-old Railway Protection Force constable before he shot himself with an AK-47, was to his fiancée. Singh shot himself to death on Saturday night at the Mumbai Central station.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Government Railway Police (GRP) team found that Singh had made 45 calls to his two older sisters earlier in the day. Also, his last call was to his fiancée at 8.31 pm on Saturday. He was on night duty on the Gujarat Mail that departs from Mumbai Central at around 10 pm. Singh shot himself at around 9.30 pm.

The report added that, on Saturday morning, Singh went back to his barrack after his night duty ended. Later in the afternoon, he called up one of his sisters 28 times, 18 of them were missed calls. Some calls lasted for as long as 20 minutes. Singh also rang up his other sister 16 times, and spoke five times, a GRP official informed the paper.

“We have recorded the statement of four constables who were on duty with Singh on Saturday night. They were present at the spot when the incident took place, but their statements are all the same and we could find nothing that would help us figure out what exactly triggered Singh,” senior inspector Dattatray Pawar of the Mumbai Central (GRP) was quoted as saying by the paper.

Cops will also speak to the deceased's family in Haryana to try and find out the cause of him taking the extreme step. “We will also inquire with the officer who assigned duties, if there were any issues. As of now, we are not yet investigating issues related to getting leave,” added Pawar.

Singh had joined the RPF in 2015. He stayed at the RPF barracks in Bandra (East). On coming to know of the incident, GRP constables rushed him to hospital. However, Singh died during treatment at Nair Hospital.