Mumbai: RPF shames errant commuters with garlands, applause



Offenders were presented with garlands on Wednesday

After months of trying crutches and stretchers to shame able-bodied travellers who hitch a ride on coaches for the handicapped in local trains, the RPF decided to try a different tactic. On Wednesday, on the Harbour line, RPF constables and officers hopped onto the coaches and greeted unauthorised travellers inside with garlands and applause.

Handicapped coaches are usually not packed during peak hour, leading to regular commuters hopping into them. This greatly inconveniences those inside the coach, who have repeatedly complained to railway authorities. To stop this, the police, in October 2016, had started publicly shaming commuters on the Western line by making them stand on crutches.

"Offenders claim that they board the train only during rush hour, but on Wednesday when we conducted a drive in the afternoon, when trains are relatively empty, we found 15 offenders," said an officer.

RPF officials on Wednesday took a train from Govandi, taking offenders by surprise with garlands and applause at Mankhurd station. Offenders were let off without a fine, but had to endure an intense counselling session by the officers. "The fine for travelling on such compartments is R500. Yet, they prefer to take these coaches," said inspector Ranjit Singh of RPF, Mankhurd.