Mumbai: Rs 2.5 cr spent by BMC, but beautification of garden still incomplete

Beautification of Hooper Garden in Matunga still incomplete even after BMC spent R2.5 crore on it; civic body plans to appoint another contractor for incomplete work



BMC seems to have forgotten to do the horticulture work for the rocks as well as the ground; installation of pyau (drinking water fountain) and CCTV is lying unfinished. Pic/Shadab Khan

The BMC seems to have led citizens down yet another garden path. Despite spending R2.5 crore on the beautification of the Hooper Garden in Matunga, it has been left with incomplete work. The civic body’s Garden Cell had officially completed the beautification work of the garden in April 2016.

Recently, the garden that includes a basketball court, children’s play area and rock garden was opened for public. However, BMC seems to have forgotten to do the horticulture work for the rocks as well as the ground; installation of pyau (drinking water fountain) and CCTV is lying unfinished. On paper, the beautification of the garden is completed and payment to the contractor is done.

Spent a whopper

In January 2015, the garden cell had taken up the beautification of four gardens in Matunga — Indulala D Buwa Garden, Nappu Garden, Hooper Garden and Homa Vajir Garden. It had appointed Kinjal Construction Company for the work and spent about R10 crore to convert these recreational grounds into theme gardens.

When mid-day visited the garden, we found that CCTV was installed but not functioning, pyau work was incomplete and there was no grass anywhere in the garden. The play equipment installed for toddlers has a concrete base, which can hurt children if they fall while playing.

New contractor

Now, the civic body is going to spend more money on horticulture work as garden department of local ward is planning to appoint contractor for the work. Despite repeated attempts, Sachin Vaise, assistant superintendent of garden department was not available for comment.

“The idea behind beautification is to make it greener. But here, you can hardly see any greenery, as the horticulture work is yet to take place. Excess concrete has been used,” said activist Nikhil Desai, adding, “When I complained about the lack of horticulture to the garden department, they told me that they are appointing a new contractor for the work.”