Mumbai: Rs 2 crore cash seized at international airport post demonetisation



As per the finance ministry’s instructions, security has been tightened especially in the departures section. Representation pic

It hasn’t even been two months since the Prime Minister’s demonetisation announcement and the Mumbai Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has seized more than Rs 2 crore in Indian and foreign currency at the international airport. The Mumbai AIU has seized foreign currency worth Rs 1,10,49,330 and Indian currency worth Rs 1,28,00,000.

According to Pradnyasheel Jumle, the head of the AIU, as per the instructions given to them after November 8, they have tightened the security check at the airport, especially in the departures section at the international airport.

“We have gotten instructions from the Finance Ministry to increase guards for inspection at the airport, since then, we have tightened the security. Normally, our inspection was more towards the arrivals, but this time we were more concerned towards the departure,” said an officer from AIU.