Tired of being stuck in the traffic between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli on the Eastern Express Highway? Here’s some good news for you. In a bid to ease traffic movement on the stretch, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to build a 600-metre-long flyover worth Rs 35 crore, which will start at the end of the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road and will go towards Thane.

Once the project is complete, it will solve the traffic woes of nearly 80,000 vehicles that use the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, connecting the eastern and western suburbs. File pic

During the morning and evening peak hours, heavy traffic jam takes place at the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR) and EEH junction, which inconveniences the motorists using the arterial road. “In order to solve the traffic issues, we plan to build a flyover from the AGLR end towards Thane. We have already invited tenders for the design of the structure,” said Dilip Kawatkar, MMRDA joint project director.

Sources said that the company, which will bag the contract for designing and constructing the flyover, will have to complete the work within 18 months. The work is expected to start in the first quarter of 2018 and will be complete towards the last quarter of 2019.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an MMRDA official said that once the project is complete, it would solve the traffic issues of nearly 80,000 vehicles that use the arterial road connecting the eastern and western suburbs.

