Mumbai: Rs 50 lakh seized from angadia firm own in Kalbadevi

Rs 48.5 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes and the rest in old currency were seized from an angadia firm owner in Kalbadevi by the Mumbai crime branch. According to a report by The Times of India, the Crime Branch searched the office of a Vasant Angadiya based on a tip-off that he was in possession of the money.

They discovered the money after searching his office and have registered a case and seized the amount. According to police sources, the Income Tax Department has also been informed about the seizure and will assisting in the probe.

The Angadiyas have been acting as a parallel banking system in money transfer for a certain commission for a long time. During interrogation, Angadiya claimed that the cash belonged to him.